LAH vs MUL Dream11 Team Predictions

Table-toppers Lahore Qalandars will be up against Multan Sultans in match No. 7 of the PSL 2021. Qalandars have won all their two matches, beating Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets and Quetta Gladiators by 9 wickets. Sultans have lost both their matches and are currently fifth in the six-team points table.

LAH vs MUL Dream11 Match Details

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will take place at 3:00 PM IST – February 26.

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

LAH vs MUL My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Fakhar Zaman (vice-captain), Chris Lynn, James Vince, Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dhani

LAH vs MUL Probable 11s

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Joe Denly, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Maaz Khan, Ahmed Daniyal

Multan Sultans: Mohd Rizwan, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir

LAH vs MUL Full Squads

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Umar, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shan Masood, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Faizan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Maaz Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese

