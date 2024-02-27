Home

LAH vs MUL Live Streaming PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 14 between Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans online and on TV.

LAH vs MUL Live Streaming PSL 2024: Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars are going to take on Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans in match 14 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on February 27. It is a must-win game for the defending champions as they are already coming from five straight losses and losing this will end their chances to qualify for the next stage. On the other hand, Sultans won’t be having that pressure as they are already on the top of the points table with 8 points.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans?

Fans can stream the Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad, and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match happening?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans PSL 2024 match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 27, Tuesday at 7:30 pm IST.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shai Hope(w), Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Sikandar Raza, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Imran, Zaman Khan, George Linde, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Kamran Ghulam, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Lawrence, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Multan Sultans: Usman Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Usama Mir, Aftab Ibrahim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Ali Majid, Yasir Khan, Dawid Malan, Olly Stone, Johnson Charles, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shahzad

