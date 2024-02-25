By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 12: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7:30 PM IST
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction, PSL 2024, Match 12: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 7:30 PM IST: Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi in match 12 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on February 25. The defending champions are at the bottom of the points table with four straight losses and are in big trouble after their star pacer Haris Rauf has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. PES are in no better position they are just above LAH with just one win so far.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris
Batters: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders: Carlos Braithwaite, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Phil Walter
Bowlers: Luke Wood, Shaheen Afridi
LAH vs PES Probable Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Carlos Brathwaite, Jahandad Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Luke Wood, Arif Yaqoob, Naveen-ul-Haq, Salman Irshad
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Shai Hope(w), Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi(c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Carlos Brathwaite, Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Lorcan Tucker
Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris(w), Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Arshad Iqbal, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Umair Afridi
