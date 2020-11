LAH vs PES Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s LAH vs PES at National Stadium, Karachi: In the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi tonight. In their first meeting this year, Zalmi won a contest which was reduced to 12-overs-per-side due to rain. However, Qalandars prevailed in the second meeting by five wickets. The winner of this contest will take on the loser of the first qualifier in the second eliminator. Also Read - Pakistan Super League Playoffs And Final 2020 Live Streaming Details: Full Squad, Schedule And Venue For PSL

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LAH vs PES, Pakistan Super League 2020, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2020, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – LAH vs PES T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Fantasy Prediction – Pakistan Super League 2020 2020 Also Read - MUL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction PSL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings T20 Qualifier at National Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 14 Saturday

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League 2020 match toss between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 8 PM IST – November 14, Saturday. Also Read - LIO vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction Siechem Pondicherry T20 Match 8: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Lions XI vs Sharks XI T20 Match at Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground 5.30 PM IST November 14 Saturday

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

LAH vs PES My Dream11 Team

Ben Dunk (captain), Faf du Plessis (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akthar, Haider Ali, David Wiese, Carlos Brathwaite, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf and Hardus Viljoen

LAH vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Tamim Iqbal, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Dunk, Mohd Hafeez, Sohail Akthar, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Raja Farzan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Faf du Plessis, Haider Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Carlos Brathwaite, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Hardus Viljoen, Yasir Shah

LAH vs PES Full Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Dane Vilas (wk), Agha Salman, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Abid Ali, Ben Dunk, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Raja Farzan, Muhammad Faizan, Fakhar Zaman, Tamim Iqbal, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (captain), Rahat Ali, Yasir Shah, Hardus Viljoen, Saqib Mahmood, Sohaib Maqsood, Aamir Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Imran, Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Faf du Plessis, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LAH Dream11 Team/ PES Dream11 Team/ Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Siechem Pondicherry T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.