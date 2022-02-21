LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

LAH vs PES Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 30: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM IST February 21:

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between LAH vs PES. Also, Check Lahore Qalandars Dream 11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Match, Pakistan Super League 21 February.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team

Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik(vc), Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman(C), Ben Cutting, David Wiese, Liam Livingstone, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

LAH vs PES Predicted Playing 11

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris, Yasir Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Liam Livingstone, Ben Cutting, Hussain Talat, Wahab Riaz, Usman Quadir, Salman Irshad

LAH vs PES Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, (Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez (Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (Gold), Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam, Zeeshan Ashraf (Silver), Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan (Emerging), Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary)

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratulah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz (Platinum), Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (Diamond), Hussain Talat (Gold), Saqib Mahmood (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Usman Qadir (Gold), Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal (Mentor), Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver), Mohammad Aamer, Sirajuddin (Emerging), Ben Cutting and Mohammad Haris