LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints, Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7.30 PM PM IST, February 26, Sunday
TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match 15 toss between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Time: February 26, Sunday 7:30 PM IST.
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
LAH vs PES Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Mohammad Haris
Batters: Babar Azam(vc), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fakhar Zaman
All-rounders: David Wiese, Jimmy Neesham(C), Sikandar Raza
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi.
LAH vs PES Probable Playing XIs
Lahore Qalanders: M Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, K Ghulam, Shai Hope (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.
Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Dasun Shanaka, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, and Sufiyan Muqeem.
