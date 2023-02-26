Home

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints, Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7.30 PM PM IST, February 26, Sunday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs PES Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LAH vs PES Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints, Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today's at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7.30 PM PM IST, February 26, Sunday.

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match 15 toss between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Time: February 26, Sunday 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam(vc), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: David Wiese, Jimmy Neesham(C), Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi.

LAH vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalanders: M Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, K Ghulam, Shai Hope (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, James Neesham, Dasun Shanaka, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

