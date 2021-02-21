Dream11 Team Predictions

LAH vs PES Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan Super League T20 Match 2: Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi at 2:30 PM IST February 21 Sunday: Also Read - KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints Pakistan Super League T20 Match 1: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, National Stadium, Karachi at 7:30 PM IST February 20 Saturday

Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Pakistan Super League T20, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Tips and Prediction. Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League T20, LAH vs PES Dream11 Tips and Prediction, Today match Prediction, Today match Tips, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Today’s Cricket match Playing xi, Today match Playing xi, LAH playing xi, PES playing xi, dream11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match Also Read - LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2020 Eliminator 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Match at National Stadium 8:30 PM IST November 14 Saturday

LAH vs PES Dream11 Match Details

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi will take place at 1:30 PM IST – February 20. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction LAH vs PES, PSL, Match 24: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 7:30 PM IST

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

LAH vs PES My Dream11 Team

Fakhar Zaman (C), Haider Ali (VC), Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Shoaib Malik, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saqib Mahmood and Wahab Riaz

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (C), Samit Patel, Ben Dunk(WK), David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain and Maaz Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (WK), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (C), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Saqib Mahmood, Ibrar Ahmed and Amad Butt

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LAH Dream11 Team/ PES Dream11 Team/ Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Pakistan Super League T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.