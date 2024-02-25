Home

LAH vs PES Live Streaming PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 12 between Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi online and on TV.

LAH vs PES Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

LAH vs PES Live Streaming PSL 2024: Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars are set to take on Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi in match 12 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on February 25. LAH are at the bottom of the standings and are yet to secure a win. On the other hand, PES is just above the defending champions with only one win. Another loss here can almost end the qualification hope for both sides.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 12 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi online and on TV.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi?

Fans can stream the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match happening?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 25, Sunday at 7:30 pm IST.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Shai Hope(w), Sikandar Raza, George Linde, Shaheen Afridi(c), Zaman Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Carlos Brathwaite, Salman Fayyaz, David Wiese, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Imran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig, Tayyab Abbas, Lorcan Tucker

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris(w), Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Arshad Iqbal, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Umair Afridi

