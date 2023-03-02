Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 18 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST, March 2, Thursday

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 18 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST, March 2, Thursday

Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs QUE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LAH vs QUE Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023.

Published: March 2, 2023 3:00 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Pakistan Super League, Pakistan Super League matches, Pakistan Super League live, Pakistan Super League updates, Pakistan Super League matches today, Pakistan Super League , Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators team, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators team, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators fantasy team, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators match, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators live, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators updates, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators dream11, LAH vs QUE, LAH vs QUE live, LAH vs QUE updates, LAH vs QUE dream11, LAH vs QUE fantasy team, Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Malta T10, Malta T10 matches, Malta T10 Dream11, Malta T10 Today match, Malta T10 matches Dream11
LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Here is the Pakistan Super League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, LAH vs QUE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LAH vs QUE Playing 11s Pakistan Super League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan Super League 2023. LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 18 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 PM IST March 2, Thursday.

Also Read:

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

You may like to read

Time: March 2, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batter: Martin Guptill, Fakhar Zaman, Will Smeed, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounder: Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowler: Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

LAH vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars (LAH): Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Quetta Gladiators (QUE):  Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai/Yasir Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Naveen ul Haq, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 2, 2023 3:00 PM IST

More Stories