LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, All You Need To Know

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Super League Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain –Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators , Playing 11s For Today’s Match 18 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST, March 2, Thursday
TOSS: The Pakistan Super League match toss between Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
Time: March 2, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST.
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings
Allrounder: Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nawaz
LAH vs QUE Probable Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars (LAH): Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.
Quetta Gladiators (QUE): Will Smeed, Martin Guptill, Abdul Bangalzai/Yasir Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Naveen ul Haq, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain
