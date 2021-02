LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Predictions

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League T20 – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LAH vs QUE at National Stadium, Karachi: In the fourth match of the ongoing PSL 6, Lahore Qalandars will take the field against Quetta Gladiators tonight. Qalandars started their season with a win over Peshawar Zalmi (by four wickets) while Gladiators lost to Karachi Kings by seven wickets.

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Match Details

TOSS: The Pakistan Super League T20 toss between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will take place at 7:00 PM IST – February 22.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

LAH vs QUE My Dream11 Team

Tom Banton (captain), Fakhar Zaman (vice-captain), Azam Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Chris Gayle, David Wiese, Ben Cutting, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain

LAH vs QUE Predicted 11s

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohd Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain and Maaz Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Chris Gayle, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Qais Ahmad, Usman Khan Shinwari, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain

LAH vs QUE Full Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Usman Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/captaun), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Cameron Delport, Anwar Ali

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Ben Dunk (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Faizan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Maaz Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Haris Rauf

