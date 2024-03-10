Home

LAH vs QUE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: When And Where To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Online & On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2024 match 28 between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators online and on TV.

LAH vs QUE Live Streaming, PSL 2024: Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars are going to compete against Rilee Rossouw-led Quetta Gladiators in match 28 of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium in Karachi, on March 10. The defending champions are already out of the tournament. However, Gladiators need this win to stay alive in the race for playoffs.

Where To Watch The PSL 2024 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators?

Fans can stream the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Mirza Tahir Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Shai Hope(w), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi(c), Ahsan Bhatti, Jahandad Khan, Tayyab Abbas, Zaman Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Sam Billings, Carlos Brathwaite, Kamran Ghulam, George Linde, Daniel Lawrence, Lorcan Tucker, Salman Fayyaz, Mohammad Imran, Syed Faridoun

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw(c), Khawaja Nafay, Omair Yousuf, Laurie Evans(w), Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Tariq, Bismillah Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Qadir, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz

