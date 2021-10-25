Dubai, Oct 25: Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh player Litton Das have been fined 25 per cent and 15 per cent of their match fees respectively for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC T20 World Cup ‘Super 12’ game on October 24.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan Showed His Immense Value With Tactical Masterclass, Says Nasser Hussain

During the Group B, Super 12 game, which the former T20 World champions won by five wickets with seven balls remaining at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru and Bangladesh batter Litton Das breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Lahiru was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match."

Litton was found guilty of breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game”.

“The incident occurred in the fifth over after the dismissal of Liton in the Bangladesh innings. After he dismissed Litton, Lahiru walked towards him using actions and words which provoked an aggressive reaction from the batter. Having been provoked by the bowler Lahiru, Litton reacted aggressively and in a manner which was contrary to the spirit of cricket,” ICC said in a statement on Monday.

Lahiru was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point, while Liton was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and received one demerit point.

“Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions, which were ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. Lahiru and Litton both pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” the statement added.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Rod Tucker.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of a fine of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is suspended. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Demerit points remain on a player or player support personnel’s disciplinary record for 24 months from their imposition following which they are expunged.