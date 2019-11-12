Former South African skipper AB de Villiers will skip the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The former South African great would be released from the Lahore Qalandars ahead of the 2020 draft. The upcoming season of PSL 2020 draft will be held on December 6.

De Villiers has not played much cricket since Middlesex in England’s Vitality Blast T20 tournament in September. ‘Workload management’ has been the reason cited by the 35-year-old.

Currently, De Villiers is playing the Mzansi Super League for Tshwane Spartans and then he is expected to play for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, before turning out for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

For the Heat, de Villiers will only be available for the second half of the tournament, that is after Christmas.

De Villiers had been brought on board by the Qalandars last season for a period of nine games, with two in Pakistan. He missed the final due to a back injury.

In his seven games, however, de Villiers scored 218 at an astounding average of 54.50 and a strike rate of 128.99.

The South African great played in 295 T20s till date in which he has made over 8,000 runs at a strike rate of almost 150. Internationally, he has made over 20,000 runs with 47 hundreds.

He was named as the ICC ODI Player of the Year three times during his 15-year international career.