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Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Match No 1 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch LAQ vs HK in India online and on TV channel

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Match No 1 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch LAQ vs HK in India online and on TV channel

LAQ vs HK PSL 2026 Match No 1 LIVE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars will begin their campaign in the Pakistan Super League 2026 season with a clash against newcomers Hyderabad Kingsmen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Lahore Qalandars will take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in match No 1 of PSL 2026 season in Lahore on Thursday. (Source: X)

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 Match No 1 Live: Three-time PSL champions Lahore Qalandars will be defending their crown against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. While this will be the biggest of the PSL with eight teams feature in the league for the first time, the PSL 2026 will only be played in 2 venues – Lahore and Karachi – due to the volatile situation in West Asia amid the Israel-Iran War.

Qalandars will be once again led by Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and will once again boast of a fine pace bowling line-up featuring Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman – who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2026 season. Apart from them, the side will also feature the likes of Ubaid Shah apart from Haris Rauf.

“We have prepared well at our High-Performance Centre in Islamabad. Our focus is on playing good cricket and giving our best to defend the title. It is a proud moment for the PCB and all the players that the HBL PSL has completed 10 years. The league has produced outstanding talent over the years and we hope it continues to provide quality players for Pakistan cricket,” Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said at Captain’s Day event on Wednesday.

Kingsmen, who are making their debut in the PSL 2026 season, will be led by Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne – his first time leading a T20 side at any level. They have a strong and explosive batting line-up featuring Saim Ayub, young Maaz Sadaqat, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Khan. They will miss the services of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who is yet to join the team.

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“For us, it is important that every individual remains true to themselves. I want to lead this side the same way I lead my state team back home — by empowering players, backing their abilities and encouraging them to play their natural game. There is always pressure whenever you represent a team in any league or at international level, but that is also what makes it exciting. This is a new chapter for Kingsmen in the PSL and it is a great opportunity for us to showcase our talent,” Labuschagne said.

Here are all the details about Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1…

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 going to take place?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 will take place on Thursday, March 26.

Where is Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 going to take place?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 start?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 on TV in India?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 in India?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 will be available for live streaming in these regions of the world…

Australia & New Zealand: ESPN, USA & Canada: Willow, Willow Sports, Willow by Cricbuzz, United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY Plus, Tapmad, Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad, Sri Lanka: Dialog Television,Nepal: Tapmad, MENA (Middle East & North Africa): Cricbuzz, also available on Cricbuzz TV via ELIFE, Switch TV, and StarPlay, Rest of the World: Tapmad

It is not clear if PSL 2026 season will be available in India.

Lahore Qalandars vs Hyderabad Kingsmen PSL 2026 match no 1 Predicted 11

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Naeem, Tayyab Tahir, Sikandar Raza, Hussain Talat, Dunith Wellalage, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Sharjeel Khan, Usman Khan, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Maaz Sadaqat, Kusal Perera (wk), Haasan Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Ahmed Hussain, Afiq Javed and Riley Meredith

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