Live Match Streaming Cricket Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

In what is expected to be a close contest, Lahore Qalandars will take the field against Islamabad United in match no. 15 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League in Karachi today. Both the teams are on six points but are separated in the points table on the basis of net run-rate. Lahore have won three of their four matches as have Islamabad. Lahore have beaten Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings while losing one to Multan Sultans. Islamabad have beaten Sultans, Kings and Gladiators while losing one to Zalmi. The winner of today’s match will jump to the top of the points table displacing Kings. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 4th Test: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar and JIO TV app, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

Live Streaming PSL 2021 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match will be played on Thursday, March 4. Also Read - Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Live Cricket Streaming PSL 2021: When And Where to Watch Quetta vs Multan Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV in India

What are the timings of the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST. Also Read - QUE vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Super League T20 Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans T20 at National Stadium 7:30 PM IST March 3 Wednesday

Where is the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match being played?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode app.

What are the predicted XIs for Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2021 match?

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rohail Nazir, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Musa, Mohammad Wasim Jr

LAH vs ISL Full Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Musa, Philip Salt, Ali Khan, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer, Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rohail Nazir (wk), Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Zeeshan Ashraf, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Muhammad Faizan, Salman Mirza, Fakhar Zaman, Tom Abell, Agha Salman, Rashid Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam