In the mega encounter of PSL, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators will lock horns on Monday. Both teams Sonyted the 2021 PSL campaign in a contrasting fashion. Lahore won their opening match against Peshawar Zalmi, while Quetta suffered defeat to Karachi Kings. Despite losing their opening game, Quetta will enter the games as the favorite due to their power-pack batting line-up which includes Tom Banton, Chris Gayle and Sarfaraz Ahmed. While Lahore have some quality Pakistan players in their squads including Fakhar Zaman and Mohammed Hafeez. It is going to be a cracker of a contest between the two teams. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

The excitement of T20I cricket continues as PSL 2021 between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators is all set to get underway on Monday. The second Test match between India and England will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and online streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

When is Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match will be played on Monday, February 22.

What are the timings of the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Where is the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match being played?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match will be played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2021 match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the Squads for the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 2nd Test match?

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Tom Banton, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Chris Gayle, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar(c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Faizan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Maaz Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Haris Rauf