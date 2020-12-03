LAK vs TOT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lask vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Europa League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match LAK vs TOT at Linzer Stadion: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of UEFA Europa League, Lask will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a big-ticket encounter at the Linzer Stadion on Thursday night – December 3 in India. The UEFA Europa League LAK vs TOT football match will kick-off at 11.25 PM IST. The Gunners has a good start to the season but in recent weeks, their form dipped a bit and they are starting to look vulnerable at the back and also weak in the attack. The team has won just two of their last six games and Lask are losing the run of form they had. Tottenham Hotspur, too, are going through a similarly patchy run of form and have won just three games from their last eight.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Europa League match between Lask vs Tottenham Hotspur will start at 11.25 PM IST – December 3.

Venue: Linzer Stadion.

LAK vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alexander Schlager

Defenders – Gernot Trauner, Philipp Wiesinger, Ben Davies, Davinson Sánchez

Midfielders – Peter Michorl, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura

Forwards – Andreas Gruber, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

LASK Linz (LAK) – Key Players

Alexander Schlager

Philipp Wiesinger

Gernot Trauner

Peter Michorl

Andreas Gruber

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) – Key Players

Ben Davies

Lucas Moura

Dele Alli

Harry Kane

Son Heung-Min

LAK vs TOT Predicted Playing XIs

LASK Linz: Alexander Schlager, Gernot Trauner, Andrés Andrade, Philipp Wiesinger, James Holland, Reinhold Ranftl, Peter Michorl, René Renner, Andreas Gruber, Thomas Goiginger, Johannes Eggestein.

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilón, Serge Aurier, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn , Son Heung-Min.

LAK vs TOT SQUADS

LASK Linz (LAK): Alexander Schlager, Tobias Lawal, Thomas Gebauer, Philipp Wiesinger, Christian Ramsebner, Gernot Trauner, Petar Filipovic, René Renner, Peter Michorl, Dominik Reiter, Husein Balic, Marvin Potzmann , Valentino Müller, Mads Emil Madsen, Yevhen Cheberko, Stefan Haudum, James Holland, Reinhold Ranftl, Thomas Goiginger, Andrés Andrade, Ibrahima Dramé, Thomas Sabitzer, Mamoudoou Karamoko, Johannes Eggestein, Andreas Gruber, Patrick Plojer, Marko Raguz, Lukas Grgic.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Paulo Gazzaniga, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Dennis Cirkin, Matthew Doherty, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Davinson Sánchez, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Jack Clarke, Harvey White, Dane Scarlett.

