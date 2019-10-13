Young Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen pocketed his maiden BWF World Tour title by winning the Dutch Open men’s singles crown following his victory over Yusuke Onodera of Japan in the summit clash on Sunday. The Dutch Open is a BWF World Tour Super 100 tournament.

The 18-year-old Indian battled from a game down to beat his world no. 160 opponent 15-21 21-14 21-15 in a final that lasted 63 minutes.

In the opening match, Lakshya fell behind and despite coming as close as 10-11 and 13-14, he couldn’t grab the first game. The second game saw the pendulum oscillate viciously with the pair to outwit each other. The Indian grabbed a 8-5 lead at one stage but the Japanese clawed his way back.

Lakhsya again managed to move to 12-8 with four straight points. Onodera narrowed it down to 11-12 but Lakshya jumped to 18-11 and then roared back into the contest.

In the decider, Lakshya came up with a clear strategy and managed to keep his rival at a distance. He led 9-4 before making it 11-8 at the break. After the interval, Lakshya continued to move ahead and slowly marched ahead to shut the door on Onodera.

Lakshya, currently ranked 72nd, had won the Belgian Open last month and reached the finals of Polish Open this year. He had also won the Asian Junior Championships, a silver at Youth Olympic Games and a bronze medal at World Junior Championships last year.