Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched his fourth title in three months after he won the Scottish Open men’s singles title.

Lakshya, ranked number 41 in the world rankings, had entered the tournament as the top seed and played as per expectations as he defeated Brazilian Ygor Coelho 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the final which lasted for 56 minutes to claim the title in Glasgow on Sunday night.

In the opening game of the summit clash, Lakshya had fallen behind but he managed to turn the tables and grab a 10-8 lead. However, his Brazilian opponent went on to register six straight points and ultimately went on to win the game 21-18.

The Indian shuttler, however, made a stunning comeback in the second game, winning it 21-18 and took the match into the decider.

In the third and final game, both shuttlers gave their all and battled hard to gain the lead. World No. 58 Coelho took an 11-8 lead at the mid-game break but Lakshya kept on making comebacks and eventually won the contest.

“Happy to win the Scottish Open title! A hard-fought match against my friend Ygor Coelho. It was really nice training with you in Denmark and playing a good match against you today,” Lakshya tweeted after the win.

Before the Scottish Open, the 18-year-old had won SaarLorLux Open, Dutch Open, and Belgian International in which he participated since September.

In March, Lakshya started with a silver medal at the Polish Open International Challenge. Thereafter he suffered a series of disappointing exits. However, Lakshya didn’t give up and went on to win the Belgian International in September, his first title of the year.

After that, he won his first BWF Super 100 title at the Dutch Open and went on to win SaarLorLux Open in Germany.

Lakshya will next participate in the Syed Modi International Championship, starting Tuesday in Lucknow.