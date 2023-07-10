Home

Lakshya Sen Beats Shi Feng in Final to Win Canada Open 2023

It was Sen's second BWF World Tour title after a triumph at the Indian Open in early 2022.

Lakshya Sen beat China's Li Shi Feng in the final. (Image: Twitter)

Calgary: It was a night to remember for young Lakshya Sen in Calgary on Sunday as he went on to beat Li Shi Feng 21-18, 22-20 in straight sets. The Indian schuttler was down four game points in the second set. Not only did he save all the game points but ended up clinching the game and the championship. The world number 19 got off the blovks well in the opening game and maintained his lead throughout. After being outplayed in the opening game, Feng bounced back in the second game but it was too little too late. It was Sen’s second BWF World Tour title after a triumph at the Indian Open in early 2022.

