Birmingham: Celebrations were loud and ecstatic after Lakshya Sen won gold in his maiden CWG final on Monday in Birmingham. It was a hard-fought match that went down to the wire before the Indian came out on top. After the win, Lakshya seemed to be over the moon. Soon after he won, he took his shirt off and also threw his racket in the stands. His gesture of taking his shirt off was similar to what former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly had done in 2002 after he led the side to victory in the Natwest series final.

After the game, Lakshya was asked about his Sourav-like shirtless celebration.

"It was spontaneous, it wasn't anything planned. I am yet to watch the (Ganguly) celebration,"Lakshya told India Today.

“Even after losing the first game, I was hopeful of making a comeback. I am happy with the way I played the second and third game,” said Lakshya.

“My decision making wasn’t good towards the end of the first game. I had in mind that since I lost the first game by a narrow margin, it wasn’t impossible for me to get the better of my opponent in the second and third game. When I secured a lead in the second game, I tried to maintain the lead throughout the third game. I tried not to commit any mistakes and give away freebies,” the CWG gold medalist concluded.

The CWG gold is bound to boost his confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics where he would be gunning for a podium finish.