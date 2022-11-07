Lakshya Sen Down With Throat Infection, Withdraws From Australian Open

The Australian Open is scheduled to be held from November 15 to 20 in Sydney.

Lakshya Sen Down With Throat Infection, Withdraws From Australian Open (Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will no longer feature in the upcoming Australian Open Super 300 Badminton due to throat infection. It is noteworthy that the 21-year-old picked up the infection just before the Hylo Open, where he lost in the opening round to Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus in Saarbrucken, Germany.

“I had fever, throat pain and weakness after I reached Saarbrucken ahead of Hylo Open. I probably picked the infection while travelling from Paris,” Sen, who returned to India on Saturday night, told PTI on Sunday.

“I thought it is not that serious. I was training last Sunday and then on Monday, I felt it had aggravated. I consulted doctor online and took medicine. It is under control now. But given the situation, I have decided to pull out of Australian Open.”

The Commonwealth Games champion said the fact that he has no chance of qualifying for the World Tour Finals also played a role in his decision of withdrawing from the tournament.

“I had sent my entries earlier as I thought it would help me to qualify for World Tour Finals but now it is not possible anymore, so it is better that I take some weeks off, get back to full fitness and start with my off season training to be ready for the next season.”

The last few months have been tough for Sen, who underwent a surgery just after the World Championship for ‘deviated septum’, a condition which occurs when the thin wall (nasal septum) between the nasal passages is displaced to one side.

Inputs from PTI