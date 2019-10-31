Upcoming shuttler Lakshya Sen managed to successfully overcome a stiff challenge from Finland’s Eetu Heino to progress to the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the SaarLorLux Open Super Tour 100.

Lakshya, seeded eighth, who had defeated Heino on way to his title win at Belgian international in September, defeated his opponent 21-18, 18-21, 22-20 in a 56-minute second round match on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old Lakshya, who had won his maiden BWF World Tour title at the Dutch Open early this month, will face Germany’s Lars Schaenzler next.

Other Indians Mithun Manjunath and BM Rahul Bharadwaj also moved to the pre-quarterfinals with straight game wins.

Mithun defeated Malaysia’s Chong Yee Han 21-15, 21-14 to set up a meeting with England’s fifth seed Toby Penty, while Rahul defeated Germany’s Kai Schaefer 21-13, 21-15 and will next face Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen.

Kiran George who had earlier reached the pre-quarterfinals will face Netherlands’ Joran Kweekel on Thursday.

In the women’s field, fifth seeded doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh, who got a bye in the first round, will square off against Denmark pair of Julie Finne-Ipsen and Mai Surrow for a place in the quarters.