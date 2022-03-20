Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022 Final LIVE Streaming

Birmingham: The world would have their eyes in Birmingham when a 20-year old from India, named Lakshya Sen, takes on an experienced Viktor Axelsen in an historic All England Open 2022 Men’s Singles final on Sunday. While the Indian would feel confident ahead of the summit clash because he got the better of his Danish opposition a month back, Sen would know that a win will not be easy. His semi-final on Saturday was another tight affair against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia.Also Read - Lakshya Sen Reacts Ahead of All England Open 2022 Final vs Viktor Axelsen

All You Need to Know About Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final: Also Read - Highlights, All England Open 2022 Semi-Final Match: Lakshya Sen Beats World No. 7 to Reach Final

When is the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final? Also Read - All England Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Final, Beats World No. 7 Lee Zii Jia

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final will take place on March 20 (Sunday).

What time is the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final going to start?

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen All England Open 2022 Men’s Singles Final will tentatively start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the All England Open broadcast live?

The live coverage of the All England Open will be televised on MTV and VH1 channels in India.

Where to Watch the All England Open live streaming?

All matches of the prestigious badminton championship will be live-streamed on Voot Select and BWF TV.