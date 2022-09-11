Cadiz: FC Barcelona were leading Cádiz C.F. 2-0 when their game was stopped late on because a supporter needed immediate medical attention in the stands. It was scary scenes at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium on Saturday as it brought back memories from EURO 2020 of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.Also Read - Barcelona Forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Robbed and Assaulted By Armed Thieves

The match was into the 82nd minute when players from both sides looked on in concern as an olderly fan behind the south goal suffered what early reports from the ground suggest was a heart attack. The players immediately alerted the referee about the medical attention in the stands.

Cadiz goalkeeper Conan Ledesma was the first one to react to the situation as he ran back towards the dugout to get a defibrillator and then ran across the pitch and threw the medical kit into the stands as the Red Cross staff also made their way rapidly to the incident.

¡Héroe dentro y fuera de la cancha! 👏🔝🎩 Conan Ledesma, guardameta del 🇪🇸@Cadiz_CF, llevó un desfibrilador a las gradas, luego de que un aficionado sufriera un ataque durante el partido. 📽 @ESPNDeportespic.twitter.com/mzXVNt9AfV — FIFA.com en español (@fifacom_es) September 10, 2022

Ledesma looked extremely tensed and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was seen praying for the fans’ safety. Another Cadiz player, Jose Mari also rushed to the incident with a stretcher to assist the fan. The match was stopped for an hour before the ball got rolling again.

Cadiz CF president Manuel Vizcaino later on confirmed that there were two people who fainted, including one camera operator but now both of them are in fine condition. ‘The first fan who fainted has recovered his pulse and they took him away in an ambulance. He revived, he fell again, but in the end they managed to stabilise him”, Vizcaino said.

Barcelona might have won the game 4-0, but Conan Ledesma will go down as a saviour, a superhero who does not wear a cape but goalkeeping gloves and a golden heart above all.