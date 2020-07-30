Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers Dream11 Team Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match LAL vs LAC at Walt Disney World Resort: It's the Blockbuster clash of the NBA as Los Angeles Lakers will lock horns against LA Clippers in one of the most-awaited battles at the bio-bubble of Walt Disney World Resort, Florida. The match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network from 6.30 AM in India (July 31). After a long wait, the NBA is back and it is a big relief to many Basketball fans all across the world. This is their fourth meeting between the two teams this season and is expected to be a special game particularly with the history that these teams have and the fact that they are the top two teams in Western Conference. Los Angeles Lakers have won 49 of their games in the season and lost just 14 collecting a total of 778 points whereas the Clippers have won 44 games with a combined points tally of 688 points.

Time: The NBA 2019-20 match between Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers will kick-off at 6.30 AM IST.

Venue: Walt Disney World Resort.

My Dream11 Team

Point Guards: LeBron James (SP), Patrick Beverley

Shooting Guard: K. Caldwell-Pope

Small Forwards: Paul George, Danny Green

Power Forward: Kawhi Leonard (SP), Anthony Davis

Centres: Ivica Zubac

LAL vs LAC Starting 5s

Los Angeles Lakers: (PG) LeBron James, (SG) K. Caldwell-Pope, (SF) Danny Green, (PF) Anthony Davis,(C) JaVale McGee

Los Angeles Clippers: (PG) P. Beverley, (SG) L Shamet, (SF) P George, (PF) K Leonard, (C) Ivica Zubac

LAL vs LAC Squads

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, Danny Green, Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dion Waiters, J.R. Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, Devontae Cacok.

LA Clippers: Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, Ivica Zubac.

