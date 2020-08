Dream11 Team Prediction

Dream11 Prediction

PG: L James (SP), C Joseph

SG: D Waiters

SF: K Kuzma, H Barnes, D Jeffries

PF: A Davis (PP)

Starting Five

Los Angeles Lakers:

PF: LeBron James

SF: Anthony Davis

C: JaVale McGee

PG: Danny Green

SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Sacramento Kings:

PF: Harrison Barnes

SF: Nemanja Bjelica

C: Harry Giles

PG: Bogdan Bogdanovic

SG: Corey Joseph

SQUADS

Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes, Kent Bazemore, Nemanja Bjelica, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Dewayne Dedmon, Yogi Ferrell, De’Aaron Fox, Harry Giles III, Kyle Guy, Buddy Hield, Richaun Holmes, Justin James, DaQuan Jeffries, Cory Joseph, Anthony Tolliver

Los Angeles Lakers: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Devontae Cacok, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Rajon Rondo

