Shahid Afridi's Daughter Waved Indian Flag: Shahid Afridi, former Pakistan captain and one of the world's deadliest all-rounders, has a long history of controversies. Afridi has given a statement that has surprised everyone. Afridi revealed that during the Super-4 of Asia Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan, his daughter waved the Indian flag instead of the Pakistan flag.

Big disclosure by Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi told on a Pakistani TV channel that the stadium had only 10 percent of fans from Pakistan while 90 percent of fans were from India. Afridi told Samaa TV, “Yes, I came to know that there were more Indian fans there”. Also Read - Wanindu Hasaranga, Pathum Nissanka Star For Sri Lanka, Lankan Lions Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

Watch the video

My family was sitting there. My wife was telling me that only 10 percent are Pakistanis here, while the rest 90 percent are Indians. Even Pakistani flags were not available there, so my younger daughter was waving the flag of India in her hand. I have got videos. I was thinking to tweet the videos.