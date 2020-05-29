After the K-League and the Bundesliga, it is the LaLiga that is going to start from June 12 behind closed-doors, confirmed President Javier Tebas. Also Read - Renowned Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla Passes Away at 89 Due to COVID-19; Gujarat CM Rupani Expresses Grief

Tebas gave an insight into the plans put in place to keep players and officials safe during these unprecedented times.

"We'll restart, if God allows, on June 11. We"re hoping that Madrid and Barcelona pass into Phase Two (of the lockdown de-escalation plan), which is where we can play," Tebas said in a videoconference call with Spanish outlet MARCA.

“There are more than 130 people at LaLiga working so that everything can be done in a new way. Travel, organisation, everything.

“We’re prepared and the important thing will be the day we finish the league. We’ll start next season on September 12,” he added.

Footballers have already returned to training in Spain, earlier in an individual capacity and now in small groups.

LaLiga is following in the footsteps of Bundesliga, which became the first European league to resume its season. The Premier League, meanwhile, has also announced June 17 as their return date.

Barcelona leads the LaLiga race, having accumulated 58 points in 27 matches. Clasico rivals Real Madrid take up the second spot with 56 points while Sevilla completes the top-three with 47 points.