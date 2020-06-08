LaLiga President Javier Tebas stated he is in favour of hosting matches with fans in attendance as soon as possible. The Spanish league is currently scheduled to return this month with matches to be held behind closed doors. Also Read - Real Madrid Named Most Valuable Football Club, Barcelona Ranks Third

As Spanish authorities are looking to ease lockdown restrictions in the country, Tebas believes fans could attend matches in some cities before others, depending upon the coronavirus related situations in the area. Also Read - LaLiga to Pay Tribute to Heroes of COVID-19 During Every Match

“I am in favour of playing in front of the public as soon as possible,” Tebas said during a show on Movistar as per Diario AS. Also Read - Manchester United Extend Nigerian Ighalo's Loan Deal

“It is possible that this could happen in some cities before others, and I am in favour of that.”

The league recently published the dates and the kick-off times for the first two rounds of matches after a break of over three months due to the coronavirus crisis.

Barcelona will resume their bid to defend the Spanish title on June 13 away to Real Mallorca.

The season will return to action on June 11 with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barcelona hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real Madrid playing at home to Valencia on June 18.

All matches will be played behind closed doors, with Real playing their remaining six home games at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

(With agency inputs)