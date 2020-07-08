LaLiga along with its partner MEDIAPRO has joined hands to improve its production workflow to master remote production techniques owing to the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Mohun Bagan Clear Dues of Players, Coaches And Support Staff

Given the security and mobility restrictions and the impossibility for both presenters and the show's other pundits traveling to Barcelona, the program had to reinvent itself through a group video call, mixing the three signals and creating a new program signal, a statement said.

This technical challenge involves a circuit that begins in Dubai and travels to England and Germany, where presenter Joe Morrison and the two collaborating pundits meet, before traveling to Barcelona where the program signal is produced.

It is then sent to the Facebook servers in Los Angeles, where the signal is finally distributed to all the countries on the Indian subcontinent so fans can enjoy the show and all LaLiga matches via Facebook Watch. The full journey spans 30,000 kilometers.

The LaLiga show on Facebook Watch is produced by MEDIAPRO for the entire Indian subcontinent, which includes pre and post-match analysis of the LaLiga match week from an interactive set located in Barcelona.

This program has revolutionized the way of interacting with fans through polls and comments in real-time.

(With agency inputs)