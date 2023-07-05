Home

Sports

LALIGA Kicks Off A New Era With EA Sports As Strategic Partner

LALIGA Kicks Off A New Era With EA Sports As Strategic Partner

LALIGA, backed by clubs & partners, has unveiled a profound transformation of its strategy, positioning, business, technology, and audio visual broadcasting.

LALIGA Kicks Off A New Era With EA Sports As Strategic Partner.

Mumbai, July 5, 2023: LALIGA today kicked off a new era with Electronic Arts Inc., the competition’s new strategic partner for the next five seasons, with a launch ceremony surrounded by clubs and strategic partners. This transformation includes a major brand evolution, touching on strategy and positioning, but also extends to tangible changes in LALIGA’s audio visual broadcasting and digital ecosystem.

Trending Now

LALIGA’s new direction reflects the growth it has experienced over the last decade to become the largest football ecosystem in the world. This global transformation began with the announcement of the brand’s new positioning and purpose under the slogan “The Power of our Fútbol,” a launch with which the competition reaffirms its commitment to inspire and leave a positive impact on society.

You may like to read

Javier Tebas, president of LALIGA, said: “Today we begin a new era that represents a revolutionary change for both Spanish football and the industry. And we do so surrounded by clubs and strategic partners such as EA SPORTS, without whom none of this would have been possible. Together we want to create a better football for society and a better society for our football.”

The support of strategic partners and associates has been and will continue to be fundamental. LALIGA offers a unique product that makes it a key player in the industry. It is multi-target, since it reaches people of different ages and backgrounds; it is multi-engagement, and can be interacted with in different ways and with different intensity; and it is multicultural, thanks to its strong global presence.

LALIGA will continue in its commitment to expanding the global football ecosystem together with the worldwide industry leaders with which it partners such as Microsoft, PUMA, Mahou San Miguel and BKT, all while not losing sight of both regional & local partners and adapting to the needs of each market.

A strategic alliance set to revolutionize the football industry

The union of LALIGA and EA SPORTS is the culmination of a relationship consolidated over the last 10 years, but which now moves on to a new level; the leading games publisher becomes the first ever international partner to be title sponsor of the competition.

David Jackson, VP of Brand at EA SPORTS said, “LALIGA uniquely share our vision for a fan-first future of football, and this partnership brings us the opportunity to reframe the way in which fans engage with the game. Combining our expertise in building globally diverse audiences with LALIGA’s spirit of innovation, we will continuously challenge each other, learn, and grow together as partners. As we enter a new era with EA SPORTS FC, we’re excited for our LALIGA partnership to come to life in a variety of ways, from audio-visual technology to entertainment innovation, from grassroots initiatives to digital communities, all with the intention of bringing fans closer to football.”

This strategic alliance brings with it a disruptive way of viewing football, breaking down barriers between the physical and the digital, and creating a unique product that will reach a much wider audience.

The agreement will also be reflected in the naming of the First Division, which will be renamed “LALIGA EA SPORTS,” and the Second Division, which will be renamed “LALIGA HYPERMOTION,” referring to the cutting-edge technology used in the EA SPORTS FC video game based on motion capture that uses high generation images to create more realistic game experiences.

The two companies’ commitment goes beyond a simply technological and audio visual transformation, however, as both aim to continue generating a positive impact on society and inspiring the world through football.

Other key partnerships for the 2023/24 season

This new era will bring with it other alliances, including the recently presented partnership with LEGENDS, The Home of Football, presented by LALIGA, a space that brings together the largest memorabilia collection in the history of world football. Located in Madrid, it is the first step in the alliance between LALIGA and LEGENDS, of which UEFA is also a part. 600 pieces of memorabilia worn by players in official FIFA, UEFA, CONMEBOL and LALIGA competitions, among others, are displayed in a building with 4,200 square metres of floor space spread across seven floors and featuring a LALIGA TwentyNine’s LEGENDS sports bar.

Fanatics, meanwhile, becomes the strategic partner with which LALIGA will launch its first online store, with the two companies reaching an omnichannel distribution and manufacturing agreement for the competition’s products. The LALIGA Store ecommerce venture will be launched globally this summer before the start of next season. Fans will be able to access a wide selection of officially licensed LALIGA jerseys, training apparel and accessories, as well as of most LALIGA clubs. The selection will be expanded over time to include clubs from both LALIGA divisions, making it the competition’s largest merchandising catalogue.

A transformation at all levels

Many of the new features presented form part of LALIGA’s digital ecosystem. Beyond aesthetic changes to the website, which will integrate the new logo and corporate colours, this new era will also usher in significant technological changes.

The official LALIGA App has been transformed to offer a significantly more personalized user experience, in line with users’ personal tastes and with relevant information around their preferred clubs. It now incorporates a new social video experience focused on NEAR LIVE content which can be shared more easily on social networks. LALIGA FANTASY will also see a host of new features that will be announced on July 12th, and which will help improve the user experience.

A new way of conceiving football on an audio visual level will be unveiled from August 11th, featuring a full-scale change of the graphics package in match broadcasts including on-air displays, the lower, and scoreboards with a host of new, more dynamic, and lively graphics. The use of cameras will also change, looking for new shots and angles that will bring fans even closer to EA SPORTS FC. These new features integrated into match broadcasts will showcase new perspectives and angles that, enriched with information, create a much more immersive viewing experience that more closely resembles the video game.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES