LaLiga President Javier Tebas has broken his silence on the Lionel Messi transfer saga after the Barcelona star decided to stay back at Camp Nou. Tebas said that he is ‘happy’ that Messi has made the right call. Also Read - Lionel Messi: Barcelona Striker Models New Shirt Ahead of Training, Twitter Reacts | PIC

Tebas has now come out to defend La Liga’s stance on Messi’s contract situation, telling Corriere Della Sera: “Mine was not a war against Messi. I would have done the same if it had been Pepito Perez or any other player in our league. Also Read - IPL 2020: RCB Invite Barcelona's Lionel Messi to Play Football With Virat Kohli | POST

“As a league we have a duty to defend legality, justice: contracts must be respected. Always. Whether your name is Messi or Pepito Perez. Personally, I think there has been no battle with Messi and his entourage. I have a special esteem for Leo, I love him, he is the history of our football in the last 20 years. How could I have gone to war with him?” he added. Also Read - Transfer News: Ex-Liverpool Footballer Jamie Carragher on Barcelona Star Lionel Messi's U-Turn

“I repeat: my intervention was aimed only at respecting the contracts. It is clear that with being Leo involved, the story assumed enormous media dimensions.”

The La Liga chief added: “Although [Messi’s] lawyers said otherwise, the contract was clear. One part was decontextualised, this led them to error.

“In the end, I’m happy with Messi’s decision to avoid legal conflicts. He will continue to play on the team of his life. I hope that relations will return to normal.”

Messi had made it clear that he was ready to leave Camp Nou after Barca’s humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.

Messi will now attend his first training with Barca for the upcoming season soon.