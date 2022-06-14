Delhi: The original architect of IPL, Lalit Modi – who is now a fugitive – has reacted on the ongoing Media Rights auction. Reacting to an user on Twitter, Modi said that his name has also been banned and commentators are not even allowed to utter his name. He further claimed that ‘they’ (without mentioning anyone clearly) are now reaping the rewards of what he had built. The 56-year-old also said that it does not bother him.Also Read - LIVE | IPL Media Rights e-Auction Day 3: Value For Package C Almost Doubled; Reports

"They even banned my name – no commentary allowed to even bring it up. This is the fear they have as they did nothing to establish it. But reap the money. It does not bother me. Small minded. Crab mentality. But they can't take away the fact I created it. That's enough for me," he tweeted.

They even banned my name – no commentary allowed to even bring it up. This is the fear they have as they did nothing to establish it. But reap the money. It does not bother me. Small minded. Crab mentality. But they can’t take away the fact I created it. That’s enough for me 🤗👍🏻 https://t.co/G0RB3NAhbr — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) June 14, 2022

