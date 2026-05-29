Lalit Modi reveals how he backed Sharad Pawar to win BCCI election in 2005, here’s what he said

Modi confessed that they deliberately caused flights to be diverted. If they knew a flight was carrying voters who supported the other side, they found ways to change the flight's route so those people would land in a completely different part of India and miss the meeting

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File photo of Lalit Modi. (Credits: IANS)

The architect behind the world’s richest T20 tournament – Indian Premier League, the infamous Lalit Modi has come up with a major revelation about how people fought for power and supremacy in an election of the Board of Control for Cricket in India back in 2005.

He revealed that things got so intense that his team actually locked cricket officials inside hotel rooms and even messed with airline flights just to win an election.

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