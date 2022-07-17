New Delhi: IPL czar Lalit Modi has been in the news lately following the revelation of his relationship with actress Sushmita Sen. Modi, who is considered the architect of the IPL, slammed the media for the spread of fake news. He also slammed trolls who had slammed him for tagging the wrong Sushmita Sen account where the announcement was made.Also Read - Virat Kohli Gets Stern Warning From Selectors Ahead of T20 World Cup

In his lengthy post on Instagram, Modi requested everybody to live and let live. But what caught the attention was his tagging of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). He tagged the wrong BCCI account, called 'OFFICIAL BCCI' in the post.

Here is the lengthy post from Modi on Instagram. It had a picture of him along with Sushmita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

“Why is the media so obsessed abt trolling me apparently 4 wrongly tagging. Can someone explain – I only did 2 pics on insta- & Tag is correct,” wrote Modi on Instagram. “I GUESS We R still living in the Middle Ages that 2 people can’t be friends & then if chemistry is right & timing is good – Magic can happen,” this is just a part of his lengthy post.

“I guess because they R no liable suits in our country every Journo is trying there best to be #arnabgoswami – THE BIGGEST CLOWN. My advise live and Let others live. Write THE RIGHT NEWS – not like #donaldtrump style #Fakenews. And if u don’t know let me Enlighten u All- departed love of my life #minalmodi was MY BEST FRIEND for 12 years whilst she was married,” added Modi in his post.