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Lalit Modi triggers fresh row, labels Sanjiv Goenka clown amid RCB, RR sale buzz

Lalit Modi triggers fresh row, labels Sanjiv Goenka ‘clown’ amid RCB, RR sale buzz

Lalit Modi hits out at Sanjiv Goenka, triggering a new row over comments on the IPL's growing financial value.

Lalit Modi triggers fresh row, labels Sanjiv Goenka 'clown' (Source: X)

Lalit Modi, the founding chairman of the IPL, has triggered fresh launching an attack on Sanjiv Goenka following his remark on the league’s soaring franchise valuations. The Modi-Goenka row started in the wake of record-breaking deals involving Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A Kal Somani-led group acquired RR for Rs 15,301 crore, while RCB became the most expensive franchise in IPL history after being sold for Rs 16,700 crore to a consortium featuring the Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone, The Times Group, and Bolt Ventures.

Goenka took to X (formerly twitter) and appeared to play down Modi’s role in shaping the IPL’s financial rise, instead crediting the league’s structure especially its media rights model for driving its valuation.

Lalit Modi labels Sanjiv Goenka as a “clown”

Modi hit back strongly, labelling Goenka as a “clown,” while also accusing him of having “memory loss.” escalating the war of words around the league’s growth story.

Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that 🤣🤣🤣 @DrSanjivGoenka is a 🤡

wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown – who thinks… https://t.co/m8eBdAOHHX — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 26, 2026

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“Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that @DrSanjivGoenka is a (clown emoji) wish it was his brother @hvgoenka who owned the ipl franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown – who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head Jai hind. @IPL,” Lalit Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Goenka credits IPL governance for record franchise sales

Earlier, Sanjiv Goenka responded to the record-breaking franchise sales, highlighting the league’s governance as a key factor behind its success.

“@rajasthanroyals, acquired for roughly ₹270 crore in 2008, have just been sold for over ₹15,000 crore. @RCBTweets, acquired for roughly ₹485 crore, sold for over ₹16,600 crore. Two franchises, same week, each over ₹15,000 crore,” Goenka wrote on X.

“That value was built by the architecture of the IPL. The way broadcast and digital rights were structured. The governance that gave brands confidence to invest at premium levels. Much of this traces back to the vision of @JayShah,” he added.

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