Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today's LAN vs DER at Aigburth, Liverpool: In another exciting encounter of English T20 Blast on Friday, Lancashire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group clash at the Aigburth, Liverpool. The English T20 Balst Lancashire vs Derbyshire fixture will begin at 7 PM IST – September 4. Lancashire got off to a terrific start in the competition, and are currently second on the points table level on points with the table-toppers. Derbyshire, on the other hand, are yet to win a match in this tournament and have only two points resulting from matches that were washed out. Both teams went on against each other in a match played on August 31. Lancashire, playing first, gave Derbyshire a target of 178. Chasing the total, Derbyshire reached close to the target but fell short of five runs. Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction for LAN vs DER match.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Lancashire and Derbyshire will take place at 6.30 PM (IST).

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Aigburth, Liverpool.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies, Dane Vilas

Batsmen: Wayne Madsen, Keaton Jennings (C)

All-rounders: Danny Lamb, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Steven Croft (VC)

Bowlers: Matt Parkinson, Ed Barnes, Tom Bailey

LAN vs DER Probable Playing XIs

Lancashire: Alex Davies (C), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, George Balderson.

Derbyshire: Harvey Hosein, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman (C), Leus du Plooy, Alex Hughes, Luis Reece, Matt Critchley, Ed Barnes, Anuj Dal, Antonio Palladino, Sam Conners.

LAN vs DER Squads

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies (WK), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Lester, George Lavelle, Stephen Parry.

Derbyshire: Billy Godleman (C), Luis Reece, Thomas Wood, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Anuj Dal, Harvey Hosein (WK), Matt McKiernan, Edward Barnes, Samuel Conners, Dustin Melton, Nils Priestley, Brooke Guest, Michael Cohen, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Wayne Madsen

