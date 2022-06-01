LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction, Vitality T20 Blast 2022

Here is the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction, LAN vs DER Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LAN vs DER Playing 11s Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lancashire vs Derbyshire, Fantasy Playing Tips – , Vitality T20 Blast 2022.

TOSS – The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 toss between Lancashire vs Derbyshire will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Time –June 1, 7:30 PM IST



Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

LAN vs DER My Dream 11 Team

Phil Salt, Tim David, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Liam Livingstone, Matt McKierman, Leus du Plooy, Luis Reece, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, Mark Watt.

Captain: Shan Masood Vice Captain: Luis Reece

LAN vs DER Probable Playing XI

Lancashire: Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Derbyshire: Shan Masood (c), Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest (wk), Hayden Kerr, Matt McKiernan, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt

