Lancashire vs Durham Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's LAN vs DUR at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: As the English T20 Blast 2020 campaign marches on, two North Group teams – Lancashire and Durham will face each other in the T20 tournament at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester – September 18. The English T20 Blast LAN vs DUR match will commence at 8.30 PM IST. Lancashire will look to further climb in the points table by bagging the all-important three points in the match today against Durham. With 12 points under their belt, Lancs occupy the second spot in the North Group points table. On the other hand, Durham trail in third with seven points to their credit. Lancashire have registered four victories so far in the tournament, while Durham have clinched just one victory so far.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Lancashire vs Durham will take place at 8 PM (IST) – September 18.

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Wicketkeeper: Alex Davies

Batsmen: Rob Jones, David Bedingham, Graham Clark (VC)

All-Rounders: Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Cameron Steel, Paul Coughlin (C)

Bowlers: Matty Potts, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson

LAN vs DUR Probable Playing XIs

Lancashire: Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson.

Durham: Farhaan Behardien, Alex Lees, Nathan Rimmington, David Bedingham, Cameron Steel, Paul Coughlin, Ben Raine, Graham Clark, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Liam Trevaskis.

LAN vs DUR Squads

Lancashire (LAN): Alex Davies (wk), Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Rob Jones, George Lavelle, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Hartley, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Lester, Liam Hurt, Josh Bohannon, Stephen Parry.

Durham (DUR): Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Ben Raine, David Bedingham, Farhaan Behardien (wk), Brydon Carse, Scott Steel, Paul Coughlin, Liam Trevaskis, Matty Potts, Nathan Rimmington (C), Gareth Harte, Stuart Poynter, Oliver Gibson, Jack Campbel.

