Dream11 Team Prediction

LAN vs NOT English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Match at Edgbaston, Birmingham 7 PM IST Sunday, October 4: Also Read - LAN vs NOT Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Match at Edgbaston, Birmingham 7 PM IST Saturday October 3

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast – Check My Dream11 Team Hints, Best players list of LAN vs NOT, English T20 Blast 2020, Lancashire Dream11 Team Player List, Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire English T20 Blast, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – LAN vs NOT English T20 Blast match, Online Cricket Tips English T20 Blast 2020 Also Read - SUR vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Surrey vs Gloucestershire T20 Match at Edgbaston, Birmingham 3.30 PM IST - Saturday, October 3

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire will take place at 6.30 PM (IST) – October 4. Also Read - SUR vs KET Dream11 Team Hints, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Surrey vs Kent at Kennington Oval, London 2nd Quarterfinal 5:30 PM IST Thursday October 1

Time: 7 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett, Alex Davies (C)

Batsmen: Alex Hales (VC), Keaton Jennings, Joe Clarke

All-Rounders: Steven Mullaney, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Matthew Parkinson, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball

LAN vs NOT Probable Playing XIs

Lancashire: Alex Davies, Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

Nottinghamshire: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball.

LAN vs NOT Squads

Lancashire (LAN): Alex Davies (wk), Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Stephen Parry, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon.

Nottinghamshire (NOT): Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian (C), Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Imad Wasim, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball, Peter Trego, Zak Chappell, Lyndon James.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LAN Dream11 Team/ NOT Dream11 Team/ Lancashire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction – English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.