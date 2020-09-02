LAN vs NOT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire, North Group T20 Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's LAN vs NOT at Aigburth, Liverpool: Both Lancashire and Nottinghamshire have played three matches each so far and won one while one ended in a no result. Nottinghamshire are at the top of the tables thanks to a better net run-rate.

Nottinghamshire have beaten Durham and Yorkshire while Lancashire prevailed over Durhman and Derbyshire.

The eighteen participating teams have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group.

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Toss: The toss between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Aigburth, Liverpool



LAN vs NOT My Dream11 Team

Alex Hales (captain), Ben Duckett (vice-captain), Alex Davies, Keaton Jennings, Chris Nash, Steven Croft, Daniel Christian, Matthew Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher

LAN vs NOT Squads

Lancashire: Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Matthew Parkinson, Toby Lester, George Lavelle, Stephen Parry, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies (wk), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (captain), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb

Nottinghamshire: Steven Mullaney, Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Daniel Christian (captain), Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Peter Trego, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Matthew Carter

