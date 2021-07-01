LAN vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Lancashire vs Worcestershire will take place at 10:30 PM IST – July 1.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

LAN vs WOR My Dream11 Team

Ben Cox, Ross Whiteley, Steven Croft, Jake Libby, Finn Allen, Riki Wessels, Danny Lamb, Brett D’Oliveira, Ben Dwarshius, Charlie Morris, Matthew Parkinson

Captain: Ben Cox Vice-captain: Danny Lamb

LAN vs WOR Probable Playing 11s

Lancashire Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Rob Jones, Dane Vilas (c & wk), Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson.

Worcestershire Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris.

LAN vs WOR Squads

Lancashire Dane Vilas, Finn Allen, George Balderson, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Tom Hartley, Liam Hurt, Keaton Jennings, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

Worcestershire Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox, Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris, Thomas Charles Fell, Josh Tongue, Adam Finch, Alex Milton

