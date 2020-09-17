Dream11 Team Hints

LAN vs YOR English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Lancashire vs Yorkshire at Old Trafford, Manchester 11:05 PM IST Thursday, September 17: Also Read - NOT vs DER Dream11 Team Hints, English T20 Blast: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nottinghamshire vs Derbyshire at Trent Bridge, Nottingham 10:30 PM IST Thursday September 17

The eighteen teams of the T20 Blast have been divided into three groups – North Group, Central Group and South Group. Lancashire, Leicestershire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Durham have been placed together in the North Group. Also Read - SUR vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Surrey vs Sussex T20 Match at Kennington Oval, London 11 PM IST - Wednesday, September 16

In the South Group are Essex, Middlesex, Kent, Hampshire, Sussex and Surrey while Central comprises Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset. Also Read - YOR vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Yorkshire vs Durham T20 Match at Headingley, Leeds 11 PM IST Wednesday September 16

The tournament runs from August 27 to October 3 and comprises 97 T20s. The league stage ends on September 20 while the four quarterfinals will be played on October 1.

The two semifinals and the final will be played on October 3 – all at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

You can check the NOT vs DER Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Lancashire vs Yorkshire will take place at 10:35 PM (IST).

Time: 11:o5 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester



LAN vs YOR My Dream11 Team

Dane Vilas, Harry Brook, Rob Jones, Dawid Malan, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Adam Lyth, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Jack Shutt, Mathew Pillans

Predicted 11

LAN: Harry Brook, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Dane Vilas (WK), Alex Davies, Josh Bohannon, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley

YOR: Dawid Malan, James Wharton, William Fraine, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Jonathan Tattersall (WK), Ben Coad, George Hill, Jack Shutt, Mathew Pillans

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LAN Dream11 Team/ YOR Dream11 Team/ Lancashire Dream11 Team/ Yorkshire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more