New Delhi: Former South Africa great Lance Klusener has chosen England Test skipper Ben Stokes over India man Hardik Pandya as the more complete all-rounder. Klusener said that he doesn’t think of Pandya as a finished product yet. Even though he added that Pandya is getting better and better and when he reach the point where he can complete all his overs, only then the South African can put him in the same place as all great all-rounders.Also Read - T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi Feels Pakistan Needs a Finisher Like Hardik Pandya

“I think Stokes is a little bit more complete than a guy like Pandya. But he’s learning all the time. In the last two-three years, the strides that Pandya has taken in international cricket are awesome. I don’t think he’s quite the finished product yet. The sooner he gets to that (stage) where he’s completing all his overs all the time, I think we can definitely put him in the same bracket as all great all-rounders. He is up there but not quite at the top now,” he told to Hindustan Times. Also Read - Exclusive: 'Banning Saliva Is Absolute Nonsense' - Former England Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom

Klusenar also talked about Pandya’s bowling, whether he can bowl full quota of his bowling or not. Also Read - 'Confused' Ben Stokes' Tweet on Deepti Sharma's Mankad Goes Viral, Says Why People Are Comparing it to a Ball Deflecting Off My Bat

“It’s a good question. I think the questions around Pandya are not too much on his batting. It is about his bowling. Can he consistently bowl his full quota in all forms of the game? His batting is right up there with the best in the world,” he said.

Currently Hardik Pandya is rested for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, which is scheduled to start on 16th October.