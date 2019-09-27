Former South Africa allrounder Lance Klusener has been appointed the head coach of Afghanistan following the departure of Phil Simmons. Klusener, a Level 4 certified coach, recently served as South Africa’s assistant batting consultant during the India T20Is, and his first assignment will be Afghanistan’s home series against West Indies in November.

The two teams will be playing three ODIs, three T20Is and a one-off Test at Dehradun’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

“Lance Klusener is a renowned name in the cricketing world. It will be great to see our players benefit from his vast experience both as a player and a coach.” Lutfullah Stanikzai, ACB’s CEO, said on Friday.

“I am extremely excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket,” said Klusener of his appointment. “Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level.”

Klusener was appointed from a pool of 50 applicants. Considered one of the best allrounders of his generation, Klusener has scored 1906 runs and 80 wickets in Tests, as well as 3576 runs and 192 wickets in ODIs.

Klusener took up coaching with domestic side Hollywoodbets Dolphins from 2012 to 2016 before being appointed the batting coach for the Zimbabwe national team.

In July this year, he was appointed as the head coach of the Glasgow Giants for the cancelled inaugural edition of the Euro T20 Slam cricket tournament.