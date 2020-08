Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan – who is 35 – has expressed his interest in taking part in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), scheduled to start from August 28. Also Read - England vs Ireland 2020, 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest ENG vs IRE Cricket Matches, Timings in India, 6:30 PM, Rose Bowl, Southampton

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Pathan is among 70 foreign players to have shown interest in playing the LPL. Also Read - Eid 2020: Rohit Sharma to Irfan Pathan; How Cricketers Wished Fans on Eid-Al-Adha | SEE POSTS

It is believed that Pathan has taken permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take part in the competition. BCCI doesn’t allow active players to participate in other T20 leagues but Pathan announced his retirement in January this year. Also Read - SUR vs MID Dream11 Prediction Bob Willis Trophy 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Surrey vs Middlesex at Kennington Oval at 3:30 PM IST Saturday, August 1

Former swashbuckling all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also played in a foreign league last year. He played for Maratha Arabians in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pathan will now be put in a player draft unless one of the five franchises choose him to be a marquee player. The details of the draft, and the franchise owners, are yet to be finalised and announced. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is also waiting on some government clearances even as it decides on franchise owners. The five franchises will represent Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.

On Monday, SLC Executive Committee granted approval for the tournament.

“The 23 match League will be played on the four international venues of R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. Five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League,” SLC said in a statement on Monday.

Sri Lanka has controlled the spread of COVID-19 better than many other cricket-playing nations.

(With agency inputs)