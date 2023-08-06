Home

Sports

Lanka Premier League: Niroshan Dickwella Confident Of Taking Colombo Strikers Into Top Two Despite Shaky Start

Lanka Premier League: Niroshan Dickwella Confident Of Taking Colombo Strikers Into Top Two Despite Shaky Start

In the ongoing Lanka Premier League, Colombo Strikers are fourth with just a win from three games so far.

Simon Helmot (C) and Niroshan Dickwella (2nd from R) during Colombo Strikers training session. (Image: LPL)

New Delhi: Having registered just a single win from three games they have played so far in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023, Colombo Strikers captain Niroshan Dickwella is still hopeful of making it to the last four. They are currently placed fourth in the five-team tournament.

Trending Now

Colombo Strikers began their campaign with a loss to Jaffna Kings before making a comeback against B-Love Kandy in a tough contest. However, on Saturday, Colombo Strikers slumped to their second defeat in the tournament, against Dambulla Aura.

“We take game by game and think we have got a very good opportunity to make it to the first four. I am hoping to get into first two,” Dickwella told India.com in a virtual interaction. They play their next on Monday against Galle Titans.

Colombo Strikers have a nice blend of youth and experienced with most of their overseas stars from Pakistan including Babar Azam. Dickwella emphasised how important it is for the team to have someone of Babar’s stature as everyone get to learn from the Pakistan captain.

“It great to have Babar Azam in our team. He is a very good experienced player. If you take the other overseas players, all the Pakistanis are very experienced and we have a some local talents too,” added the wicketkeeper-batter.

Dickwella Wants Everyone To Learn From Babar

Recently a video went viral on social media where Dickwella was urging his Colombo Strikers teammates to learn from Babar after right-hander played a crucial innings on a slowish track and bail the team out against B-Love Kandy.

Elaborating on the dressing room speech, Dickwella wants everyone in the side to learn how to stick around in tough conditions and pace the innings accordig to the situation. “We are very close friends since 2016 as we have played A team cricket together in England, it was a triangular series,” Dickwella explained.

“In that particular game, how Babar handled the situation, he was there till the 18th over. He was struggling initially but the way he capitalised and didn’t throw his wicket away. In Sri Lanka, all these young players, they tend to throw their wickets away.

“When they don’t get runs, play so many dot balls, they try to hit a big shot and get out. That’s what Babar did not do. I want everyone to learn how to pace their innings in particular wickets,” added the Sri Lankan who represented the national team on 137 occasions.

Dickwella, who last played an ODI for Sri Lanka last year, isn’t too much worried about his comeback into the national team considering the Asia Cup and the World Cup round the corner. Instead he wants to focus on job at hand as consistent performances in the Lanka Premier League could make the selectors to have a look at him again.

“I just don’t think about those things and want to just play my game. It’s not possible to perform in each and every game but as long as I am consistent, I will get a chance in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup as well,” he added.

Sri Lanka Boasts Lots Of Local Talent

Colombo Strikers head coach Simon Helmot also spoke highly about the talent available in the island nation and believed it is a matter of time that these local players mature and develop. “It’s always exciting to come to a new country which has majority of the domestic players playing along with the national team members,” said the Australian.

“You are always looking for hidden gems whether they are players who have been identified or the players who will be looking to get some opportunities in the 24-man squad. They might not get a game this year in the eight game series but what Sri Lankan cricket has always has is lots of talent. Its a matter timing and opportunity for these players to grow and develop,” added Simon, who is also the assistant coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES