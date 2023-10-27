Home

Sports

Lanka T10 League: When Will Inagural Edition and Player Auction Take Place – CHECK DETAILS

Lanka T10 League: When Will Inagural Edition and Player Auction Take Place – CHECK DETAILS

The first season will be played from 12 December to 23 December.

The first season will be played from 12 December to 23 December. (Pic: SLC X handle)

New Delhi: The popular T10 is all set to make its way to Sri Lanka for the first time as there will be a mega-player auction in the inaugural season of the Lanka T10, which is all set to take place on 10 November on Friday. Player registrations for Lanka T10 have already begun and they will close on 5th November.

Trending Now

The tournament will feature six men’s teams and four women’s teams, covering regional cricket epicentres, with each team consisting of a squad of 16 players, along with six foreign players.

You may like to read

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is also planning to host the first-ever women’s T10 edition, which will run parallel with the men’s T10 league in Colombo. If things go as planned, then in the Women’s T10 League, some of the best players from around the world will feature in the tournament.

The first season will be played from 12 December to 23 December. The Lanka T10 will be organized by T Ten Sports Management in partnership with T Ten Global Sports and Innovative Production Group.

Mr. Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket, expressed his delight in hosting the inaugural Lanka T10 in Sri Lanka and said, “Cricket has been continuing to evolve, and T10 is the latest form to enter the fray and is becoming a popular format in the game. We are delighted to be a part of this newer venture and are confident that the initial version of Lanka T10 will be a success story.”

Speaking on the upcoming Auctions, Mr Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, of T Ten Sports Management said, “We have not only established T10 as a legitimate format of the game over the years, but also the most entertaining one. The cricket fans in Sri Lanka have been clamouring to witness the format live and cheer for their favourite cricketing superstars. We are thrilled to bring T10 to Sri Lanka and we are confident of putting together another cracking.”

The action-packed competition will also provide opportunities for the brightest young talents in the country to mix along with international stars.

“I am extremely confident that this tournament will become a success story and help Sri Lanka Cricket keep abreast with the evolving trends of the game,” said Shammi Silva, President, of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“We are thrilled to bring the exciting brand of T10 cricket to Sri Lanka, and we thank SLC for their support. This league is much more significant as it is licensed by a full popular member like SLC ” Shaji ul Mulk, Chairman of TTen Global Sports, representing the Event Rights Partner.

Also Watch:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.