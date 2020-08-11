The inaugural season of the Lankan Premier League that was scheduled to start this month has been postponed due to the health authorities not approving the quarantine period sought. This comes as a piece of disappointing news for fans who have been eagerly been waiting for cricket to resume in the country after 4-5 months. It is believed the tournament will take place in the last week of November. Also Read - 'Can Beat Coronavirus if...': PM Modi in Interaction With Chief Ministers of 10 States

According to crictracker.com, 70 players, big names like Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, and Tim Southee, will be participating in Lanka Premier League. The LPL is expected to begin on August 28 and end on September 20. However, the Sri Lankan board has not announced the official schedule of the games.

Sadly the LPL has been postponed to the last week of November due to the Health authorities not approving the quarantine period sought. Indeed sad news for now.
— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) August 11, 2020

International cricket finally resumed after a forced-break of four months due to the coronavirus pandemic when West Indies toured England for a three-match Test series.

Meanwhile, slowly but surely cricket is resuming in other countries as well with all the SOP’s in place. The cash-rich Indian Premier League is slated to start on September 19 in UAE and the final will take place on November 10. The T20 League was shifted to UAE due to the rising number of cases in India.